GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GSX. Credit Suisse Group cut GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nomura Instinet reissued a reduce rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Nomura lowered GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GSX Techedu from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on GSX Techedu from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.77.

NYSE:GSX opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.05 and a beta of -0.13. GSX Techedu has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $141.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.51.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). GSX Techedu had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Analysts forecast that GSX Techedu will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSX. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 29.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

