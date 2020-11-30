Guess’ (GES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Guess’ to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GES traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.33. 2,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,499. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60.

GES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other Guess’ news, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

