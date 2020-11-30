Guild Holdings’ Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:GHLD)

Guild’s (NASDAQ:GHLD) quiet period will end on Tuesday, December 1st. Guild had issued 6,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $97,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Guild’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

GHLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get Guild alerts:

Shares of GHLD opened at $14.58 on Monday. Guild has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $15.66.

In related news, insider Lisa Irene Klika sold 11,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $160,573.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,696.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Joseph Duffy sold 4,900,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $68,750,816.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,731,131 shares of company stock valued at $80,407,768 over the last ninety days.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.