H.I.G. Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To End on November 30th (OTCMKTS:HIGAU)

H.I.G. Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:HIGAU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 30th. H.I.G. Acquisition had issued 32,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $325,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

H.I.G. Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for HIG Acquisition Corp.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.G. Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.G. Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.