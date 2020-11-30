H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s (HNNMY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $4.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

