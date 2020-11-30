HelloGold (HGT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 30th. HelloGold has a total market cap of $229,631.82 and approximately $21.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HelloGold token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HelloGold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00073297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00388393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021533 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $559.33 or 0.02912047 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

HelloGold Token Profile

HGT is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io. The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HelloGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HelloGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.