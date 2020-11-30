Heritage Trust Co Buys 222 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 18.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $4,938,000. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Accenture by 2,209.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Accenture by 94.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $249,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.08. 28,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,838. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $250.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.43.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.