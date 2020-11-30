Heritage Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.1% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and have sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.07. 54,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,245. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $146.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.25 and a 200-day moving average of $160.77.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.39.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.