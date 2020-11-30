Heritage Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.14.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $3.22 on Monday, reaching $207.78. 151,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,852,874. The firm has a market cap of $409.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.04. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.