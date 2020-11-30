Heritage Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after acquiring an additional 549,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,345,000 after buying an additional 1,058,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.05. 63,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,557,248. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.39.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

