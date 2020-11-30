Heritage Trust Co Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,824 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 1,640.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.03. 318,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,720,641. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $237.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

