Heritage Trust Co Has $2 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,833,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Paychex by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Paychex by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Paychex by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $892,081.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $941,159.80. Insiders have sold a total of 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $94.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

