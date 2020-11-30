Heritage Trust Co Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.2% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,497,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,536,000 after acquiring an additional 60,486 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 34.2% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 118.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

AMT stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.33. The stock had a trading volume of 24,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,885. The firm has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

