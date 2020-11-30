Heritage Trust Co Has $7.38 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $930,532,000 after purchasing an additional 337,121 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225,011 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 500,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $630,454,000 after purchasing an additional 141,341 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,786.86.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $32.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,760.56. 43,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,662.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,528.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,818.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,212.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

