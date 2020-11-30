Heritage Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 127,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 27.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 623,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.03. 137,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,080,003. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

