Heritage Trust Co Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,509 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,587,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,411,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,766,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,691,000 after purchasing an additional 168,406 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,514,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.36 on Monday, hitting $143.24. The stock had a trading volume of 114,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,130. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $199.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.38 and a 200-day moving average of $136.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

