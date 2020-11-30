Heritage Trust Co Purchases 1,615 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.6% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,242 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,658,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $972,192,000 after acquiring an additional 318,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after buying an additional 1,870,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $394,958,000 after buying an additional 346,856 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,520,607 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $412,325,000 after buying an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,941,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $153.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.08.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,328 shares of company stock worth $9,036,666. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.