Heritage Trust Co Purchases 175 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Equinix by 161.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after purchasing an additional 189,854 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 17.1% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in Equinix by 2.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 108,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Equinix by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 16,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Equinix by 5.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.68.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total transaction of $749,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,915,162.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,555 shares of company stock valued at $12,223,358 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $699.13. 6,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,664. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $769.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $741.08. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

