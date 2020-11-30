Heritage Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after buying an additional 2,110,327 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 108.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,884,000 after buying an additional 1,879,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after buying an additional 1,765,562 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $500,171.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,444.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,604 shares of company stock worth $95,687,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $272.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,943,719. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.22 and a 200-day moving average of $254.03. The stock has a market cap of $791.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

