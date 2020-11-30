Heritage Trust Co Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,984 shares of company stock worth $35,709,988 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $740.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,632. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $758.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $706.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $647.80. The company has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.76.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.