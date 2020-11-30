Heritage Trust Co Sells 227 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,005,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,974,444,000 after acquiring an additional 618,563 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,334,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,870,107,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,355,965,000 after purchasing an additional 55,633 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.93.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $2.48 on Monday, hitting $231.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,295. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.57 and a 200 day moving average of $244.68. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.