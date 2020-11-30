Heritage Trust Co Sells 272 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,867,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,264 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 613,967 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,365,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,058,000 after buying an additional 327,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Pfizer by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,176,000 after buying an additional 8,798,233 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,247,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

