Heritage Trust Co Sells 289 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.7% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.69. 2,801,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.87.

