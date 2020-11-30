Heritage Trust Co Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,580 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.2% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,642,085 shares of company stock valued at $235,787,712 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $137.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

WMT stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,141,161. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $429.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.46 and its 200-day moving average is $133.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

