Horizen Trading Up 28% Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $14.98 or 0.00078010 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Graviex, OKEx and Bittrex. Horizen has a market cap of $157.14 million and $22.38 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00407122 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00049285 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000332 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,487,325 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance, OKEx, Bittrex, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

