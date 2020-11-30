Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HYMC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hycroft Mining in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Hycroft Mining from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Hycroft Mining stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84. Hycroft Mining has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hycroft Mining will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 468,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.