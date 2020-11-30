HyperExchange (HX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $357.00

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. HyperExchange has a market capitalization of $491,190.31 and approximately $357.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperExchange alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00027893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00161978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.53 or 0.00936420 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00249443 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.00450344 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00157248 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash.

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

HyperExchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperExchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.