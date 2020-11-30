ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

ICL Group has increased its dividend payment by 22.4% over the last three years. ICL Group has a payout ratio of 47.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

ICL opened at $4.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $4.82.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens downgraded ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

