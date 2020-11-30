ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.43

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $249.37 million and approximately $21.36 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,795,170 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

