Independent Research Reiterates “€120.00” Price Target for MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR)

Independent Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €118.67 ($139.61).

ETR MOR opened at €94.50 ($111.18) on Friday. MorphoSys AG has a 12 month low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 12 month high of €146.30 ($172.12). The company has a 50-day moving average of €91.88 and a 200-day moving average of €106.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.78.

MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

