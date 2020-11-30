Insider Buying: TClarke plc (CTO.L) (LON:CTO) Insider Buys £980 in Stock

TClarke plc (CTO.L) (LON:CTO) insider Mike Robson purchased 1,000 shares of TClarke plc (CTO.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £980 ($1,280.38).

Shares of LON:CTO opened at GBX 96.70 ($1.26) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $38.96 million and a PE ratio of 14.20. TClarke plc has a 52 week low of GBX 71 ($0.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 92.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. TClarke plc (CTO.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

TClarke plc (CTO.L) Company Profile

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building services contractor in the United Kingdom. It engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the digital, mechanical, and electrical technologies and infrastructures. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

