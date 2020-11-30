Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.09, for a total value of C$60,263.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,733,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,995,097.78.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.66, for a total value of C$58,971.90.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.67, for a total value of C$62,006.10.

On Friday, November 13th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.78, for a total value of C$71,327.10.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.37, for a total value of C$70,097.10.

On Monday, November 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$74,414.10.

On Friday, November 6th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.70, for a total value of C$77,109.60.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.33, for a total value of C$75,990.60.

On Monday, November 2nd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total value of C$70,994.40.

On Friday, October 30th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total value of C$69,275.40.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.25, for a total value of C$69,759.60.

Shares of TSE:REAL traded down C$0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching C$19.20. The company had a trading volume of 396,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.64. Real Matters Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark cut their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

