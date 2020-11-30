Insider Selling: Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells 561 Shares of Stock

Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,277.55, for a total value of C$716,705.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$568,510.10.

SHOP stock traded up C$57.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1,400.45. The company had a trading volume of 132,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.62, a quick ratio of 17.03 and a current ratio of 17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $163.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 829.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1,318.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1,264.21. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$414.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,502.00.

Get Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) from C$1,250.00 to C$1,290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pi Financial set a C$1,540.00 price target on Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.