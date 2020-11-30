Insight Protocol (INX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $724,772.00

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $724,772.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00073297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00388393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021533 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $559.33 or 0.02912047 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (INX) is a token. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,359,213 tokens. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en.

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

