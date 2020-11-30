Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) will post $7.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interpace Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.60 million and the highest is $7.70 million. Interpace Biosciences posted sales of $7.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Interpace Biosciences will report full year sales of $31.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $31.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $51.40 million, with estimates ranging from $49.70 million to $53.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Interpace Biosciences.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.13. Interpace Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 251.52% and a negative net margin of 115.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDXG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Interpace Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Interpace Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Interpace Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Interpace Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $880,000. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXG stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Interpace Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

