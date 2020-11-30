Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of ISNPY stock opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.20. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

