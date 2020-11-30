Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 41.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Intuit by 54.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Intuit by 17.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 362,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $1,601,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.28.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $4.71 on Monday, reaching $349.53. The company had a trading volume of 22,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $341.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.66. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $377.15. The firm has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,073,078. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.