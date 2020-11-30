Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 41.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Intuit by 54.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Intuit by 17.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 362,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $1,601,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.28.
NASDAQ INTU traded down $4.71 on Monday, reaching $349.53. The company had a trading volume of 22,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $341.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.66. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $377.15. The firm has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.
In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,073,078. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
