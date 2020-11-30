Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Cetera Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.4% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $36,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after buying an additional 49,555 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,045,000 after buying an additional 2,208,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $297.94. 868,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,554,063. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $303.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.96.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.