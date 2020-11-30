Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 90.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.0% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,555 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $298.43. 996,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,554,063. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $303.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.96.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

