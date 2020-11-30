Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.5% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $95,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,521,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,407,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $297.65. 816,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,554,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.96. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $303.50.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

