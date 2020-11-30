Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Reduced by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,652 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.7% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $214,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,555 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,514 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $297.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,554,063. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $303.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.96.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

