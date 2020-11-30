Investors Buy High Volume of HC2 Call Options (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,518 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,393% compared to the average daily volume of 101 call options.

Shares of HCHC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.31. 7,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,645. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.13. HC2 has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HC2 will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HC2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 91,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $219,098.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 614,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Anthony Ferraro sold 66,554 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $159,729.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of HC2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in HC2 in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of HC2 by 166.8% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 592,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 370,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in HC2 by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

