IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Cap of $978.12 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001828 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $978.12 million and $25.62 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA Profile

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

