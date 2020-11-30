iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,340 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,023,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,667,000 after buying an additional 114,266 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 458,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 38,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 660,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,801,512 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average is $59.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.