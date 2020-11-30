iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $362.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,343. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $365.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

