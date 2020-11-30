iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $362.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,343. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $365.69.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

