iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $361.73. 96,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652,343. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $365.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

