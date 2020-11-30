iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,480 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $51,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.56. The company had a trading volume of 67,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,883. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $222.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.99.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

