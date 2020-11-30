iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,899 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded down $2.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,883. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $222.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.99.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

