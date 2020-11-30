iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 115.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

IJR traded down $1.30 on Monday, reaching $85.79. The company had a trading volume of 38,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,202. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $88.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

